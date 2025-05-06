Douglas County deputies searching for driver reportedly involved in Highlands Ranch road rage incident

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver who was reportedly involved in a road rage incident in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, an unknown man threatened a fellow driver following a "minor" traffic dispute. At one point, the man "aggressively" reversed his vehicle, nearly hitting the victim.

The man is believed to be in his late teens to early twenties and was driving a black Tesla with no visible license plates. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black beanie with a South Park's "Cartman" character on it.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the man or his vehicle is asked to contact Detective Werder at mwerder@dcsheriff.net.