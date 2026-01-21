Douglas County jury convicts Texas man of attacking 2 women at Highlands Ranch home

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Douglas County jury convicted a Texas man of several charges, including felony strangulation, for a 2024 attack on two women in Highlands Ranch.

The jury additionally found Zebediah Joseph Scales guilty Tuesday of two counts of assault—knowing and recklessly causing injury, according to Colorado’s 23rd Judicial District.

On Nov. 2, 2024, prosecutors said Scales barged into a bathroom, accused his girlfriend of cheating, then assaulted both women, throwing one to the floor and choking them before one of them managed to call 911.

Scales denied the attack, claiming he was asleep when Douglas County deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies also noticed deep bruising on the friend’s neck consistent with finger marks from strangulation, prosecutors said.

Investigators noted that Scales has an extensive criminal history, including prior convictions for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple drug offenses.

After the attack and before his trial, prosecutors said Scales fled to Texas but was later apprehended and extradited back to Douglas County.

Senior Deputy DA Nate Marsh said the jury’s verdict sends a clear message.

“If you victimize people in Douglas County, we will hold you accountable,” said Marsh in a statement. “And if you run, we will find you and make sure you face justice.”

Scales faces 2 to 16 years in prison at his March 27 sentencing.