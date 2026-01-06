Dog owner accused of assaulting driver who hit, killed pet that ran into Weld County Road 45 Saturday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A dog owner is accused of assaulting the driver who hit and killed their pet, which reportedly ran into Weld County Road Saturday afternoon, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The driver could not swerve or slow down, the sheriff's office said, but did park the car and went to tell the dog's owner and apologize.

The dog's owner, 38-year-old Anthony Smith, reportedly approached the driver with a juvenile screaming. The sheriff's office said they assaulted the driver, claimed he owed them money for the dog's death and tried to take the driver's watch. The juvenile allegedly went into the driver's car searching for something of value. After assaulting the driver, Smith then allegedly damaged the car's side-view mirror, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver left and went to the Hudson Police Department to report the incident. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment of his injuries.

Weld County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Smith the same day on five charges, including third-degree assault, criminal mischief under $300 in damages and first-degree criminal trespassing.

The juvenile also faces charges of robbery, third-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing. His identity will not be released, according to the sheriff's office.