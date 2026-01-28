Do you recognize them? Denver police seek alleged DIA baggage thieves

DENVER — Police in Denver are seeking the public’s help in locating alleged baggage thieves who targeted Denver International Airport.

The theft occurred at carousel 10 on Jan. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to police.

On Tuesday, police released an image of the two suspects — a man and a woman — in the hope that the public could help identify them.

No other details about the incident were released.

According to the Denver Police Department, there were more than 40 incidents of luggage theft at DIA last year.

Denver7 has previously reported on several instances of baggage theft, including an alleged serial thief who targeted DIA between June and October of last year.

During that report, airport officials told Denver7 in a statement that they work with Denver police, and at times, officers will "periodically work special assignments to target luggage thefts."

Anyone with information about the identity of the Jan. 19 suspects is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.