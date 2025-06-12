Deputies arrest suspect accused of abandoning bunnies by dumpster in Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Jefferson County have arrested the person they say is responsible for abandoning several bunnies by a dumpster in Golden late last month.

Denver7 told you in May about the 18 domestic rabbits were abandoned in cages by a dumpster at 15730 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd. in Golden on May 10, according to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.



Jeffco deputies search for person who abandoned bunnies by dumpster in Golden

The fluffle consisted of two different litters, six young rabbits and seven younger rabbits with their mom; a few adult females, and one adult male.

On Thursday, deputies provided an update saying that thanks to community tips, the suspect was able to be identified and arrested. The suspect was charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty.

“Rabbit Justice: Delivered!” deputies exclaimed.

But the story doesn’t end there. Deputies said there are still some bunnies ready to go to new homes.

“If you’re ready to adopt, 4–5 bunnies are available at the Foothills Animal Shelter,” deputies said. “We couldn’t have done this without you. Thanks for keeping an eye out and making a difference.”