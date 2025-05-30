Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGolden

Actions

Jefferson County deputies search for person who abandoned several bunnies by a dumpster in Golden

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find the person responsible for abandoning several bunnies by a dumpster in Golden earlier this month.
Jeffco deputies search for person who abandoned bunnies by dumpster in Golden
abandoned bunnies_may 30 2025.png
Posted

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find the person responsible for abandoning several bunnies by a dumpster in Golden earlier this month.

Eighteen domestic rabbits were abandoned in cages by a dumpster at 15730 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd. in Golden on May 10, according to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Watch Jeffco deputies respond to the call of the abandoned bunnies in the video player below:

Jeffco deputies search for person who abandoned bunnies by dumpster in Golden

The fluffle consisted of two different litters, six young rabbits and seven younger rabbits with their mom; a few adult females, and one adult male.

“This isn’t how responsible pet ownership works, and it’s illegal,” deputies wrote.

If you recognize the rabbits or have a tip for deputies, you are urged to call 303-271-5070. “We’re all ears,” deputies said.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.