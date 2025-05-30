Jefferson County deputies search for person who abandoned several bunnies by a dumpster in Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find the person responsible for abandoning several bunnies by a dumpster in Golden earlier this month.
Eighteen domestic rabbits were abandoned in cages by a dumpster at 15730 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd. in Golden on May 10, according to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.
Watch Jeffco deputies respond to the call of the abandoned bunnies in the video player below:
The fluffle consisted of two different litters, six young rabbits and seven younger rabbits with their mom; a few adult females, and one adult male.
“This isn’t how responsible pet ownership works, and it’s illegal,” deputies wrote.
If you recognize the rabbits or have a tip for deputies, you are urged to call 303-271-5070. “We’re all ears,” deputies said.
