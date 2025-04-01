Denver police seek woman in connection with homicide

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a 35-year-old woman in connection with a homicide last month.
Kasia James is wanted for the shooting death of 31-year-old Nyeesha Jackson on March 20.
Jackson was shot to death in the 2200 block of E. Bruce Randolph Avenue around 11:40 p.m.
Details surrounding the shooting investigation have not been released.
It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.
James is a 5’04” tall, 140-pound Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.