Denver police seek woman in connection with homicide

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a 35-year-old woman in connection with a homicide last month.

Kasia James is wanted for the shooting death of 31-year-old Nyeesha Jackson on March 20.

Jackson was shot to death in the 2200 block of E. Bruce Randolph Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Details surrounding the shooting investigation have not been released.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

James is a 5’04” tall, 140-pound Black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

