Denver police seek suspects in downtown shootout that wounded bystander

DENVER — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in a shootout in broad daylight in downtown Denver Friday that wounded a bystander.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway and East Colfax Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said two men fired shots at each other and fled the area on foot.

A woman who was not involved in the incident was struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released images of the suspects Saturday in hopes that they can be identified.

The first suspect is described as a Black male wearing white pants, a white and blue hoodie, a baseball cap and blue and white checkered shoes.

The second suspect is a Black or Hispanic male wearing a red T-shirt, black pants, black coat and white shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.