Denver police seek 2 suspects in 16th Street Mall shooting that wounded 3

DENVER — Police in Denver are seeking the arrest of two men in connection with a triple shooting on the 16th Street Mall early Sunday morning.

Authorities released on Tuesday still images from security video of the two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting that wounded three men around 1:50 a.m. at 16th and Glenarm Place.

Police said the three male victims were transported to the hospital. All are expected to survive.

Preliminary information indicates that there was an altercation with a group of people prior to the shooting, police said.

The suspects remain unidentified and are described as Hispanic males wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.