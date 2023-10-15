Watch Now
3 shot, wounded on 16th Street Mall in Denver

KMGH
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 12:45:33-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded on the 16th Street Mall early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. at 16th and Glenarm Place, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said three male victims were located and transported to the hospital. All are expected to survive.

Preliminary information indicates that there was an altercation with a group of people prior to the shooting, police said.

No arrests were announced and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.

There have been at least nine people shot in Denver this weekend. On Saturday, six people were shot, three killed, during a party at a Denver industrial office complex near the city's Montbello neighborhood.

