Denver police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery on Monday

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who's a suspect in an aggravated robbery on Monday.

A man between 20 and 30 years old is accused of an aggravated robbery near the intersection of S. Oneida Street and Leetsdale Drive around 7:40 p.m. Monday, December 29, DPD said.

The suspect is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with maroon hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the aggravated robbery is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Denver Police Department

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.