Denver police searching for alleged hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist

DENVER – Police are seeking the public’s help finding a driver who allegedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene last month.
Denver police said on September 13 at around 7:50 p.m., the driver of a light-colored SUV collided with the bicyclist at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Logan Street.
The bicyclist was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash.
It was unknown in which direction the driver fled, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert, which provided a photo of the intersection.
Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.