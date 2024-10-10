Denver police searching for alleged hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist

DENVER – Police are seeking the public’s help finding a driver who allegedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene last month.

Denver police said on September 13 at around 7:50 p.m., the driver of a light-colored SUV collided with the bicyclist at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Logan Street.

The bicyclist was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash.

It was unknown in which direction the driver fled, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert, which provided a photo of the intersection.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.