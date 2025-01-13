Denver police release images of pickup truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police in Denver released images Monday of a pickup truck believed to be involved with a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Denver police are seeking the driver of the truck and the vehicle after a hit-and-run crash on W. Colfax Avenue that took the life of a pedestrian Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of W. Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car in the area, and the driver of that vehicle took off.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased overnight, according to police.

Their identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.