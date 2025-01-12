Pedestrian killed in Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on W. Colfax Avenue Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of W. Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car in the area, and the driver of that vehicle took off.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased overnight, according to police. Their identity has not been released.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not provided.

Westbound lanes were closed in the area for several hours.