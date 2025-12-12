Denver police officer arrested on seven investigative charges Thursday, after joining DPD last year

DENVER — A Denver police officer was arrested Thursday on seven investigative charges in two separate, unrelated incidents. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine final charges against the officer.

Henry Soni joined the Denver Police Department (DPD) last year.

On November 4 of this year, Soni is accused of sexual assault while on duty. It did not reportedly occur during a call for service, DPD said.

Soni is being investigated for sexual assault, unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer while on duty and unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer in a show of authority.

He was removed from patrol the next day and ordered to be at home for an eight-hour shift each day during the work way, DPD said.

In the second case, Soni is accused of mishandling official records after investigating a reported assault. He is being investigated for an attempt to influence a public servant, forgery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree official misconduct.

DPD asks anyone who may have witnessed Soni exhibiting inappropriate behavior, or was a victim of alleged criminal conduct by Soni, to contact the department.

Soni was suspended without pay upon his arrest for two felony offenses Thursday, DPD said, while the cases are prosecuted.