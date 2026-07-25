Denver Police make arrest in connection with North Columbine Street fatal shooting

Denver Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly July 19 morning shooting on North Columbine Street in Congress Park.

Police said Friday that 29-year-old Jacob Anglon had been arrested in connection with the shooting that left one dead and another injured. Anglon is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to police.

Denver Police responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of North Columbine Street around 9:19 a.m. on July 19. Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The man who died has been identified by the office of the medical examiner as 38-year-old Marius Munyamahoro.

"The investigation revealed that the suspect, Anglon, was known to the individuals in the residence," police said in the Friday release. "However, this motive for the shooting remains under investigation."