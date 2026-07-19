4 wounded in 2 separate double shootings in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate double shootings Sunday morning that left four people wounded.

The first shooting happened during the early morning hours in the 8000 block of E. 12th Avenue in the city’s East Colfax neighborhood.

According to police, a suspect shot and wounded two people. They were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

Several hours later, police responded to the 1100 block of Columbine Street in Congress Park on a report of another double shooting in broad daylight.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital with injuries of an unknown severity.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been announced in either case, and investigators had not released any suspect information.

