Denver police investigating a hit-and-run crash at 40th and Harrison Streets Tuesday morning

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 40th and Harrison Streets Tuesday morning, the department said on social media.

A driver hit a pedestrian around 7:24 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Eastbound 40th Street at Harrison is closed, DPD said. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the traffic impacts are minimal to morning commuters.

