Denver police investigating a hit-and-run crash at 40th and Harrison Streets Tuesday morning

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 40th and Harrison Streets Tuesday morning, the department said on social media.
A driver hit a pedestrian around 7:24 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Eastbound 40th Street at Harrison is closed, DPD said. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the traffic impacts are minimal to morning commuters.
Denver police investigating a hit-and-run crash at 40th and Harrison St. Tuesday
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Doctors warn of frostbite risk as Broncos fans prepare for bitter‑cold AFC Championship
Family of Harvey Jacobs, inmate who died in JeffCo jail, believes his death was preventable
Colorado fuel mixup sparks class-action lawsuit as attorney seeks relief for affected drivers
ACE unit at Good Samaritan Medical Center helps older adults heal faster, avoid hospital complications
Boulder wants Xcel Energy to compensate customers impacted by power shutoffs
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.