Denver police investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night on N Argonne Way

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a deadly shooting on N Argonne Way that happened Sunday night, according to a post from DPD on the social media site X.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 4800 block N. Argonne Way. One victim located, an adult male. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/hkQUSlyWYt — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 5, 2024

When DPD officers arrived to the area of E 56th Ave. and Tower Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man who had been shot.

DPD is working to collect information on who may be behind the deadly shooting. There have been no arrests made, as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).