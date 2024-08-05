Denver police investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night on N Argonne Way

Watch Now
DENVER — Denver police are investigating a deadly shooting on N Argonne Way that happened Sunday night, according to a post from DPD on the social media site X.

When DPD officers arrived to the area of E 56th Ave. and Tower Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man who had been shot.

DPD is working to collect information on who may be behind the deadly shooting. There have been no arrests made, as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

