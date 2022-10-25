Denver police increases reward for more information in April deaths of two teens, one adult

DENVER – Law enforcement in Denver increased the reward for information into the April deaths of two teens and one adult to $12,000 on Tuesday, hoping it will be enough to encourage someone to speak up and help them with their investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) added $10,000 to the existing reward for information into the deaths of 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle, 14-year-old Adrion Foster and 37-year-old Uriel Reyes Medina.

On April 8, 2022, two dark-colored, mid-sized sedans – one of which had Hoyle and Foster inside – were traveling south on North Peoria St. south of I-70.

Near the intersection with E. 39th Avenue, someone shot into the vehicle they boys were in. After the shooting, the suspect vehicle continued southbound over the bridge, according to police.

The vehicle that Hoyle and Foster were in ended up in the northbound lane and collided with a pickup truck that was headed north on Peoria St. The driver of the pickup – who was identified as Medina - died at a local hospital.

Hoyle and Foster were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

“Someone shot [Foster] in the chest and shot [Hoyle] in the torso, and they lost control," a family member told Denver7 a few days after the deadly incident. "If they would have sustained all of it, they could have made it to the hospital, but then they had that terrible accident."

On Monday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced their investigation into the deadly shooting and crash had revealed three or four young men were in the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting, their actions resulting in the deaths of the teens and the 37-year-old man.

Police said the young men are known to investigators but “additional information is needed to bring charges against them,” a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin states.

If you have any information about this shooting and crash, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.