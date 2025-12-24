Denver police asking for help finding driver suspected in hit-and-run crash Monday morning

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the driver in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 70, just east of the Sheridan Boulevard exit, DPD said the driver of a newer Jeep Cherokee changed lanes into a motorcyclist in the far-left lane.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of this crash, according to DPD.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee drove away from the scene of the crash without stopping or leaving any contact information, as is required by law. The vehicle was white or light colored with unknown license plates, DPD said.

Anyone with information about the driver, the suspected Jeep Cherokee involved or the crash itself is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online here. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.