Denver police arrest suspect in deadly shooting tied to possible road rage incident

DENVER — A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that investigators said may have stemmed from a road rage incident has been arrested by police.

Rayzjuan Curry, 28, as arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Torin Fluker. The shooting occurred near S. Broadway and W. Maple Avenue on April 5.

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The investigation into the shooting began in the overnight hours of April 5, when police responded to the area on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found Fluker suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through an investigation that police said included witness interviews and surveillance video, investigators identified Curry as the alleged suspect in the case, who was arrested with the help of the department’s Special Operations Team and Fugitive Unit.

Crime Denver police investigate deadly shooting tied to possible road rage incident Robert Garrison

Curry is now being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Police said the investigation revealed Curry and Fluker knew each other and got into an argument prior to the shooting.

The final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.