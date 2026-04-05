Denver police investigate deadly shooting tied to possible road rage incident

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a deadly shooting that investigators say may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The incident began early Sunday near S. Broadway on W. Maple Avenue.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

While Denver police are calling the shooting a homicide, there have been no arrests reported, and suspect information, including a vehicle description, has not been provided.

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Video from the scene shows a large section of W. Maple Avenue and part of the S. Broadway sidewalk, both of which are taped off as investigators process evidence.

The investigation, police said, remains ongoing.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity at a later time.