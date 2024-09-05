Denver police arrest suspect in deadly road rage shooting on Santa Fe Drive

DENVER — Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly road rage shooting that happened on Santa Fe Drive late last month.

Chyon Kendrick, 21, was arrested on first-degree murder charges by the Denver Police Department Wednesday in connection with a homicide that occurred early in the afternoon of Aug. 29 near the intersection of W. Byers Pl. and S. Kalamath St., according to a news release.

A Denver Sheriff Department deputy had stopped to check on the occupants of a vehicle that appeared to have crashed at that location and discovered the driver was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Denver7

The man – identified as 35-year-old Fernando Alvarez-Chacon – was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police would learn that the driver had been involved in a road rage incident prior to the shooting. Findings from an investigation indicated Alvarez-Chacon was initially struck by gunfire while driving on South Santa Fe Drive and that the vehicle then came to a stop near S. Kalamath St. and W. Byers Pl.

With the help of witness accounts and video evidence of the incident, investigators were able to identify Kendrick as the suspect, who was arrested sometime Wednesday.

No other details about the case were immediately available.