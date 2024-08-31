Suspected road rage shooting in Denver turns deadly

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

The victim was shot and transported to hospital following the shooting around 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of W. Byers Place and S. Kalamath Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

On Friday, police posted on social media that the victim was pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.

Police said they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide and are working to develop suspect information.

However, no arrests have been reported, and suspect information remains unavailable as of Saturday.

If you have information on this case, you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.