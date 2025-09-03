Denver police arrest suspect after woman killed in Labor Day shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a homicide suspect in connection with the shooting death of a woman on Labor Day.

The suspect, identified as Ashley Patterson, 36, was arrested Tuesday.

Police accuse Patterson of shooting and killing another woman, whose identity has not been released, early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of N. Orleans Street in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

The shooting occurred during an altercation between Patterson and the victim, both of whom, police said, have had a history of prior conflicts.

Patterson was booked in the Denver City Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.