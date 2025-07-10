Denver police arrest driver suspected of fatally striking man who was changing his tire on I-25

DENVER — Police in Denver have arrested a woman suspected of striking a man on Interstate 25 early Saturday morning before leaving the scene of the crash and leaving him for dead on the side of the road.

A probable cause statement obtained by Denver7 Thursday states that 29-year-old Marisol Infante was driving southbound on I-25 just north of the West Alameda exit when she reportedly struck 52-year-old Carlos Mercado Arzola, who was changing a flat tire on the right shoulder of the highway.

Infante’s vehicle, a black Toyota 4 Runner, sustained severe damage on the front passenger side of the SUV, according to the Denver Police Department.

Arresting documents show a witness followed the vehicle, took a picture of the license plate and provided a description of the car before to police.

CDOT

A Medina Alert for the vehicle was then issued for drivers in the Denver metro area.

On Wednesday at around 4:30 a.m., Infante appeared at the Boulder Police Station where she turned herself in. She was then arrested without incident.

Jail records obtained by Denver7 show Infante bonded out of jail Thursday morning after appearing in court. A second court advisement is scheduled for July 25.