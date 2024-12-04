Denver police announce arrest in May shooting that occurred in city’s north side

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Tuesday they had arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on the city’s north side back in May.

Kevin Gayton, 51, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting that occurred on E. Bruce Randolph Ave. near the intersection with N. Gaylord St. on May 18.

The shooting occurred during a particularly violent weekend in the Denver metro.

Investigators said the shooting on E. Bruce Randolph Ave., in which a man was injured, happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Information obtained during the investigation showed that there was an apparent verbal altercation between Gayton and some other people that eventually escalated to the shooting. Gayton was later identified as the suspect.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that Gayton is being held on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault – extreme indifference, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, police said in their release.