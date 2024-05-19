6 separate weekend shootings leave 6 wounded in Denver, Aurora

DENVER — Police in Denver and Aurora are investigating six separate weekend shootings, including an attempted carjacking, that left six people wounded and led to one arrest.

There were three separate shootings in Denver on Saturday, and three in Aurora Saturday night and Sunday morning. Aurora police made an arrest in one of the shootings. No other arrests were reported.

The first shooting occurred in Denver around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Glenarm Place. One person was shot and self-transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The second shooting occurred in Aurora at 9:32 p.m. Saturday at 10792 E. Exposition Avenue. Police said a 35-year-old Denver man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. None were life-threatening.

The 35-year-old victim was able to describe the suspect, and police later arrested 51-year-old Rodney Youngblood on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Denver7

Around the same time in Denver Saturday night, a shooting in the 2200 block of E. Bruce Randolph Avenue sent one person to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No suspect details were available.

About an hour later in Denver, one person was shot and sustained what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries in the 3000 block of N. Monaco Street, according to police. No arrests were made.

The fifth shooting occurred in Aurora at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at 1070 Cimarron Circle. Police said a man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an altercation with another man that resulted in both men firing shots. No suspect description was provided.

The sixth shooting occurred about 15 minutes after the Cimarron Circle shooting in Aurora and is being investigated as an attempted carjacking. Police said a 34-year-old Aurora man was shot in the leg when an unknown man opened his car door and tried to steal his vehicle at 984 S. Salem Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of early Sunday morning. No additional suspect information was provided. No arrests have been made.