Denver DA seeks adult charges for kids, 12 and 14, in Sunnyside car theft murder case

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney has filed a motion to try two children arrested in the deadly shooting of a man last month as adults.

The children, aged 12 and 14, are accused of killing 33-year-old Christopher Nabors after the man confronted them when they were allegedly trying to break into or attempting to steal his car on the night of June 30 near the intersection of North Pecos Street and W. 43rd Avenue.

Denver7 News at 6 p.m.

Police arrested both children for traffic violations after they led officers on a short chase in a stolen vehicle while fleeing an attempted traffic stop a day after the deadly shooting, according to a news release.

Detectives investigating the homicide on Pecos Street were able to obtain additional evidence that led to their arrest for the homicide, a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

After interviewing both children, police learned that approximately 15 minutes before the homicide on North Pecos Street, the 14-year-old and two other teens were involved in another shooting that occurred in the area of Park Avenue and East 20th Avenue, during which multiple shots were fired at a juvenile victim, who was injured but survived.

Two juveniles were charged and a third one was arrested in connection with that case, the DPD spokesperson said.

But detectives said they’re investigating another homicide with similar circumstances that occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on June 24, 2026, in the area of Olmsted Drive and Maxwell Place in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

Police believe both kids charged in the Pecos case may also be connected to that homicide.

On Thursday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office confirmed DA John Walsh had filed a motion to transfer the case to Denver District Court and try both kids as adults.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner found the cause of Nabors’ death was from a gunshot wound, and ruled his manner of death as homicide.