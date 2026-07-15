Denver police arrest two kids, 14 and 12, in deadly Sunnyside shooting from late June

DENVER — Two kids, ages 14 and 12, have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood from late June, a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

The children — whose identities will not be released because they are juveniles — are accused of killing the driver of a vehicle who confronted them when they were allegedly trying to break into or attempting to steal his car on the night of June 30 near the intersection of North Pecos Street and W. 43rd Avenue.

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Officers said Wednesday they spotted both children in a stolen vehicle and arrested them for traffic violations following a short chase after the suspects fled an attempted traffic stop.

“As the homicide investigation continued, detectives obtained additional evidence and information leading to the arrests for the homicide,” a DPD spokesperson said in a news release.

After interviewing the suspects, police learned that approximately 15 minutes before the homicide on North Pecos Street, the 14-year-old and two other teens were involved in another shooting that occurred in the area of Park Avenue and East 20th Avenue, during which multiple shots were fired at a juvenile victim, who was injured but survived.

Two juveniles were charged and a third one was arrested in connection with that case, the DPD spokesperson said.

But detectives said they’re investigating another homicide with similar circumstances that occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on June 24, 2026, in the area of Olmsted Drive and Maxwell Place in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

Police believe both suspects may also be connected to that homicide.

Both kids are now being held for investigation of first-degree murder, though the final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s office.