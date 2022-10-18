CU Boulder police searching for sexual assault suspect after woman is attacked on east campus

BOULDER, Colo. – CU Boulder police are looking for the public’s help to identify a sexual assault suspect who allegedly attacked a woman on campus late Monday night.

The sexual attack, which happened after the suspect reportedly struck the woman, occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. at 1480 30th Street, outside of the Institute for Behavioral Genetics (IBG), according to a news release from the CU Boulder Police Department.

The suspect is described as a tall white or light-skinned man with a long, dark beard, wearing several layers of clothing. He was also wearing what is described as work-style gloves with removable fingertips, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect’s location is encouraged to contact CUPD at (303) 492-6666, and reference case number 2022-1782. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by phone or text by calling 1-800-222-8477 or texting “NOCO" plus your tip to 274673.