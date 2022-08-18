BOULDER, Colo. — A student at a University of Colorado Boulder dorm reported she was sexually assaulted Wednesday night, and police are searching for the man responsible, according to CU Boulder Police.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, someone knocked on the victim’s door at Williams Village North , grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her, according to CU police.

The man involved is described as a white, college-aged 6-foot to 6-foot-1 tall man with dirty blonde hair. He was reportedly wearing a white or gray shirt and sweatpants, according to CU police.

CU police searching for man in student sexual assault investigation

Students just began moving into the Williams Village North dorm on Monday, and the incident has many of the new students on campus shaken up.

"It's scary, 'cause I feel like most of the time it's someone you know," CU freshman Lindsey Friedman said. "I feel like they don't know who this person is... and they have no, like very good descriptions to actually catch him."

"I probably won't leave my roommate anymore. Like, we'll go to do things together. And if we come back, we lock the door. Not letting each other out alone at night," another CU freshman Maddy White said.

It was also upsetting for parents who were helping their kids move in on Thursday.

"I just can't... put into words how horrific this is," said one parent who didn't want to be identified.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact CU police at 303-492-6666 or share a tip anonymously through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers .

CU police will provide updates as they become available on their Safety Alert page .

Police remind students to be cautious when opening doors by first verbally confirming someone’s identity before letting anyone into their rooms. Students who would like additional support and counseling can call 303-492-2277 for school resources.

CU Boulder officials also released a statement, saying, in part, "We understand that for members of our campus community, this may be impactful. We want to reassure our students, faculty, staff and CU Boulder families that campus safety is our top priority."

