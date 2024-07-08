Coroner identifies 14-year-old girl shot, killed during party at Aurora park

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified on Monday the 14-year-old girl shot and killed during a party at an Aurora park Saturday night that also wounded two other teenage girls.

Kamiya Keyera Cleveland died from a gunshot wound, and her death is classified as a homicide, according to the coroner’s report.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m.during a party at Highland Hollows Park in the 1400 block of S. Uravan Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out at the party.

The three victims — two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl — were taken to local hospitals, where Kamiya was later pronounced deceased. The conditions of the two other girls are not known.

Joel Hodge coaches basketball and said several of his players called him, asking for help. When he arrived at the park, he said police informed him of Kamiya’s death.

“They asked for a ride, so I started heading this way," said Hodge. "I took the youths home to their parents, and I'm trying to get them set up for some trauma services.”

Hodge said the shooting is part of a disturbing trend of youth gun violence in Colorado.

"It's very scary for the future of these young kids," said Hodge.

No arrests have been made, but police said investigators have developed information that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public.

The department said homicide detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who might have video of the party and the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.