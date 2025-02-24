Colorado vape business suffers series of burglaries and armed robberies

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A disturbing string of burglaries has been wreaking havoc on a Colorado vape shop. Purple Greens Vape and Glass was burglarized thrice in the past three months.

Owner Kelly Morse revealed that the crimes started in 2022 and have since been a recurring nightmare. The company has six locations in Colorado, and since 2022, they've had seven burglaries and one armed robbery.

"We're talking about over $100,000 in damages and stolen merchandise at this point," Morse explained. "Every weekend, every couple of days, it seems like there's another burglary happening somewhere." The perpetrators have used various methods to break into the store, including driving cars through storefronts and prying open the doors with a crowbar.

The items most commonly targeted include vape juice and disposable vapes, which are easy to steal and quickly resell. However, the physical damage to the store is often extensive, forcing the business to spend tens of thousands of dollars on repairs. "I literally just finished the repairs two days before the latest burglary happened," Morse said, visibly frustrated.

Sky-high repair costs and skyrocketing material prices compound the financial strain of these break-ins. Despite being insured, Morse and his team are facing significant delays in compensation. "My insurance dropped me, and we’re still fighting to get a claim resolved from the last incident. I’ve had to cover every single dollar of the damages and lost merchandise out of pocket," Morse said, adding that these recurring financial burdens have left him unable to invest in additional security.

Jennifer Roderick, the HR manager of Purple Greens Vape and Glass, said the crimes are threatening the small business's future. "It’s affecting our livelihood," she said. We employ almost 30 people, and every time this happens, it’s affecting 30 different families."

Roderick said the crimes have also led to safety concerns that often leave her unable to sleep at night.

"I wake up, panic, and check the cameras to make sure everything is okay," she explained. "It’s not just affecting the business—it’s affecting my employees, our customers, and our community."

Both Morse and Roderick described the relentless cycle of break-ins as mentally exhausting, with Roderick adding that the constant damage is leading to lower sales and tighter budgets, further straining their ability to recover.

The continuing series of break-ins and the increasing risk to employees' safety have led Morse to offer a reward in an effort to find those responsible. "I’m willing to offer a $5,000 reward in connection to this crime," he said. "We'll reward Anyone who can help place these criminals in jail and get them convicted."

With mounting costs, stress, and uncertainty surrounding the business's future, Morse and Roderick are desperately hoping for justice and help from the community and law enforcement. "At this point, what do we do?"

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the thefts. They say one of the two cars involved in one of the burglaries on February 20 was stolen, and one had missing plates.