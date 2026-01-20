CSPD says boy who was in stolen car found safe Tuesday, suspect at-large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a boy who was kidnapped around 3 p.m. Tuesday was found safe, and the suspect is still at-large.

Police say two-year-old Giovani Salazar-President was in the back seat of a running SUV that was stolen from the King Street Apartments, which are located near the intersection of North 30th Street and Uintah Street.

According to CSPD, they found the SUV around 5 p.m. Tuesday. They say Salazar-President was found safe in the backseat.

During a press conference Tuesday, CSPD reminded the community to not leave your car running by itself. You can watch the press conference in its entirety below:

CSPD says they are still piecing together suspect information. They are asking people who live near the apartment complex to send them any security footage they have.

