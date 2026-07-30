Colorado sees steep drop in crime as homicides, auto thefts decline

DENVER — Newly released data is showing violent crime and property crime declined significantly in 2025, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) announced Thursday.

According to the DCJ, violent crime fell 10.7% from 2024 to 2025, while property crime dropped 17.3%.

The largest decreases included motor vehicle theft—down 36.8%, robbery—down 23.9%, burglary—down 18.5% and homicide—down 16.8%.

In a statement, Polis credited data-driven public safety efforts for the overall decline.

“In the last two years, crime has decreased in Colorado, and that's because we are taking a data-driven approach to reducing crime and investing in public safety initiatives that keep our communities safe. Every Colorado community should be a safe place where people can thrive, and this is exciting progress in making all our communities safer,” Polis said in a statement.

The analysis draws from crime data submitted by law enforcement agencies to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and published through Colorado Crime Statistics.

Data were extracted June 9, 2026.

Although statewide 2026 crime statistics are unavailable, homicides in Denver have risen more than 35% from a year ago, despite declines in most other violent crimes, according to a police report released last week.

