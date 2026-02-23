Colorado man sentenced to federal prison for sending 80+ threats to law enforcement

DENVER — A Colorado man will spend more than four years in federal prison for sending more than 80 violent and graphic threats to a law enforcement official.

Bryan Cornwell, 42, formally of Norwood, was convicted last year on two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

According to federal prosecutors, Cornwell repeatedly threatened to kill and injure the official between August and October 2023.

The messages included phrases, such as “You will beg me… beg and plead and scream in pain by my hand tick tok m***** f***er,” and repeated statements that “I AM GOING TO KILL YOU,” according to prosecutors.

Cornwell sent the messages while he was already awaiting sentencing in a separate case for threatening to blow up the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, federal prosecutors said.

He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.