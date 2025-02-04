Former Norwood resident found guilty of threatening law enforcement official

DENVER — A man who had previously threatened to "blow up" the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was found guilty of threatening a law enforcement official, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

Bryan Cornwell, 41, was convicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce. He was found not guilty of a third count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between August and October 2023, Cornwell sent more than 80 emails containing "graphic and threatening messages" to a law enforcement official. Cornwell reportedly threatened to kill and seriously injure the official, and repeated statements such as "I AM GOING TO KILL YOU."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said at the time of the threats, Cornwell was awaiting sentencing for a prior case where he admitted to threatening to blow up the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

Cornwell will be sentenced on April 2 in Durango.