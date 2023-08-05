Colorado fugitive who was captured in Florida was leading a posh lifestyle and flaunting his wealth

A career fraudster who escaped from a federal prison in Colorado nearly five years ago has been captured on Florida’s Gold Coast while moving into a $1.5 million house near the ocean.

The U.S. Marshals Service caught up with 58-year-old Alan Todd May in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Investigators say he was wearing a Rolex watch at the time of his arrest and drove a high-end Mercedes.

Authorities say their break came when a tipster spotted a photo of the former fugitive attending a society event in Palm Beach.

In February 2012, May was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after he was convicted of mail fraud in the Northern District of Texas.

In January 2018, May was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood.

During a prisoner count on Dec. 21, 2018, prison officials discovered May was missing and issued an escape notice, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

May is also accused of fraudulently collecting $700,000 in oil and gas royalties while he was in custody.

He now awaits extradition to Colorado.