Man who escaped federal prison in Colo. accused of fraudulently collecting oil, gas royalties while in custody

DENVER — A man who escaped federal prison in Englewood in 2018 is now accused of fraudulently collecting $700,000 in oil and gas royalties while he was in custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In February 2012, Allen Todd May, 58, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after he was convicted of mail fraud in the Northern District of Texas, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Thursday.

In January 2018, May was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood. During a prisoner count on Dec. 21, 2018, prison officials discovered May was missing and issued an escape notice, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities have been searching for May since December 2018.

On June 22, a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court of Colorado indicted May on 10 counts of wire fraud and seven counts of mail fraud, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

While he was in prison from at least mid-2016 to late 2018, May allegedly identified several businesses that were owed unclaimed oil and gas royalties, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The agency claims May filed fraudulent documents to act as the representative of those companies in order to claim the royalties for himself.

May is accused of collecting more than $700,000 in royalties, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The Colorado federal grand jury also indicted May for his 2018 prison escape.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking the public for help in locating May. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds with green eyes and brown/blonde hair. He sometimes goes by Alan May and is known to alter his appearance on a routine basis, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

U.S. Marshals Service

The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to May's arrest. Anyone with information can submit an online report or call 1-877-WANTED2.