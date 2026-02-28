Colorado fire department captain sentenced after 5 sexual assaults on subordinates, minors

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A captain with the Hygiene Fire Protection District who was convicted in December of sexually assaulting several young women, including his subordinates, has been sentenced to prison.

The judge handed down several indeterminate sentences for the multiple charges, adding up to about 50 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

In December, a jury found Kamron Barnaby guilty of 13 charges, which included four counts of sexual assault (class 4 felony), two counts of unlawful sexual content (class 4 felony), two counts of sexual assault (class 3 felony), two counts of unlawful sexual contact (class 1 misdemeanor), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child.

Of the five victims, three were his subordinates. Two of his victims were teenagers at the time of the assault, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office. All of them testified at Barnaby's trial.

According to their accounts and the prosecution, Barnaby, who was 30 at the time of his arrest, targeted young women through his work and used similar tactics in each instance.

"Many of the sexual assaults were committed inside the fire department or on the property," the district attorney's office said. "The defendant sent nude photos and videos of himself to each victim. Investigators recovered from his phone hundreds of photos and videos of the defendant masturbating himself."

Some of the victims said the assaults happened while Barnaby was on duty.

Barnaby was arrested on April 26, 2023 after a former Hygiene firefighter reported a sexual assault to the chief of the fire department.

His trial started in mid-December and he was convicted on Dec. 16.

According to Colorado Public Radio (CPR), the argument during the trial came down to whether the women and minors consented. The defense argued that they did, and also questioned why the victims did not come forward sooner. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said they feared it would ruin their careers and that they wouldn't be believed, CPR reported.

“Growing up, you're taught if you're raped, call 911. But what happens when the person raping you is 911?” one victim said, according to CPR.

CPR reported that the victims attended most of the trial and were all present to hear the final verdict — that Barnaby had been found guilty.