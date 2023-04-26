Former Hygiene Fire captain arrested on sexual assault charges, deputies say there could be more victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A former Hygiene Fire Protection District captain has been arrested on sexual assault charges, and deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believe there could be more victims.

Kamron Barnaby, 30, was arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation which began after deputies were made aware of allegations against Barnaby by a former Hygiene firefighter.

During the investigation, four women – including two firefighters who were under Barnaby’s command – came forward with allegations he sexually assaulted even while on duty.

Deputies said the investigation revealed that some of the sexual assaults took place during Barnaby’s scheduled shifts.

Barnaby is currently employed by the Mountain View Fire Protection District, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is our official statement regarding the current situation with the firefighter who is facing criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/UHnrmVX2F3 — Mountain View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) April 26, 2023

“Based on the investigation to date, Sheriff’s Office investigators believe there are additional victims and witnesses to these crimes,” a spokesperson said in a news release Wednesday.

Barnaby was booked in the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant without any bond until seen by a judge for two counts of sexual assault – physical force, a Class 3 felony; three counts of sexual assault, a Class 4 felony; two counts of unlawful sexual contact – physical force, a Class 4 felony; two counts of unlawful sexual contact; and one count of first-degree official misconduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

If you or someone you know has information about Barnaby that might be able to help deputies in their investigation, you are asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 441-4692 or via email at mmckinley@bouldercounty.org. The case number is 22-04017.