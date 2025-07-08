Blue River PD, CBI investigate possible homicide discovered Monday during arrest on unrelated charges

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Blue River Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating a possible homicide that law enforcement discovered Monday night while arresting a suspect on unrelated charges.

On Monday around 6:20 p.m., Blue River police got a 911 call reporting shots fired in the Aspen Meadow area. When officers arrived on the scene, they too heard gunfire.

They searched a home in the area, and found someone dead inside. Blue River police believe it was an isolated incident, and there's no ongoing threat to the public. The Summit County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased once the person's family is notified.

Blue River police said it won't release the identity of the man who was taken into police custody on unrelated charges at this time because he's part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Blue River Police Department at 970-547-0545 and select extension 2.