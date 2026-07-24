Colorado anti-violence activist convicted of murder in revenge killing sentenced to more than 50 years

DENVER — A Colorado anti-violence activist convicted of killing a man at a child’s birthday party two years ago to avenge the death of his son was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison by an Adams County judge Friday.

District Court Judge Jeffery Ruff sentenced Lumumba Sayers Sr. to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for second-degree murder and 18 months each for the charges of tampering with evidence and attempt to tamper with evidence — charges for which he was convicted of back in April. He will serve each of those counts consecutively.

Sayers Sr. was originally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence in the August 2024 killing of 28-year-old Malcolm Watson at his son’s pool party in Commerce City’s Pioneer Park.

Members of Watson's family took the stand prior to sentencing Friday, remembering not just a man, but a brother, an uncle, and a son "who above everything else loved being a father."

Adele Thomas, Watson's widow, told the court the trauma of that day was such that a year after the shooting, "one of my kids told me he never wanted to have a birthday party against because he did not want to see me die."

Watson's mother, Tajuana McKinley, spoke through tears about the loss of her son.

"Our hearts are extremely shattered. Words can't describe the pain we feel," McKinley said. "He took away everything from me. My son didn't deserve that. None of his siblings deserved that."

The former mixed martial arts fighter and anti-gun violence activist was accused of targeting Watson because he believed Watson was connected to his son’s shooting death in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood in 2023.

During his two-week trial, Sayers Sr. took the stand to testify he did not shoot or kill Watson but admitted to illegally carrying a gun without a concealed carry license.

Our partners at The Denver Post report Sayers Sr.’s gun was never fired that day, and investigators believe Watson’s killer used an untraceable 3-D printed or kit-built “ghost gun” to carry out the attack. That weapon has never been found.

The suspect in the case at the time, Tyrell Braxton, was arrested a month later and charged with murder. Court records show the murder case was eventually dismissed. But an arrest affidavit in the case suggests a connection between the two cases.

Lumumba Sayers Jr., who was also an MMA fighter and anti-gun violence advocate, was heavily involved in the “Gloves Up, Guns Down” program, which aims to steer young people away from violence through structured training and a sense of belonging.

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