Child missing for 7 years found alive in Douglas County, sheriff's office announces Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A child missing for seven years was found alive in Douglas County, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

Abdul Aziz Khan went missing when he was 7 years old. He was found on Feb. 23, 2025 at 3:37 p.m. when Douglas County sheriff's deputies were sent to a home on Kelliwood Way in Highlands Ranch to investigate a reported burglary. Two people allegedly broke into a home that was vacant and listed for sale. The homeowner was monitoring security cameras at the time and called the police.

When Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrived, they found two children inside a car parked in the driveway of the home. A man and woman came out of the house, claiming they were working with a realtor for the home, the sheriff's office said. Deputies worked for hours to confirm the man and woman's identities.

The woman — Rabia Khalid, 40 — had a warrant out for kidnapping. Deputies determined that the older child in the vehicle was reportedly kidnapped seven years ago. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not say the younger child was connected to the abduction.

Khalid did not have full custody of Abdul Aziz Khan, according to the sheriff's office, but she's accused of abducting her son from Atlanta.

The man with her at the Douglas County home was Elliot Blake Bourgeois, 42. They both were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of second degree kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, providing false information to authorities and trespassing. Their bond was set at $1 million each, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The children on scene were taken into protective custody, according to the sheriff's office, and the court will decide where they will go next. The identity of the younger child will not be released at this time, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.