JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Chatfield High School student is in custody after authorities say the student brought a 7-inch butcher knife to school Tuesday with plans to kill a teacher, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old student was booked into the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center for unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the student, whose name is being withheld because of their age, brought the knife from home, hid it in a backpack, and attended the targeted teacher’s class before abandoning the plan.

The student later went to the school office with the backpack, asked to speak with a counselor, and disclosed what they had intended to do, according to the sheriff’s office.

The knife was confiscated, and the school resource officer assigned to the school was notified.

► Watch Denver7's report on the Chatfield incident in the video below

Chatfield HS student arrested after allegedly bringing knife to school, planning to kill teacher

The 16-year-old could face additional charges. Their first court appearance was set for Wednesday.

This incident at Chatfield High School occurred just a day after a separate event in Texas, where a 15-year-old student shot a teacher and then fatally shot himself.

The teacher was hospitalized; her condition is unknown.