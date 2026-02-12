Centennial pet store previously targeted by thieves once again victim of puppy theft

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Centennial pet store that has been previously targeted by thieves had one of their puppies stolen once again, deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The theft occurred on Jan. 26 at around 4:40 p.m. at the Perfect Pets Pet Store, located at 6840 S. University Blvd.

Surveillance video shows a man and a woman entering the store and walking around for about 10 minutes. The woman is then seen picking up a Maltese/Shih Tuzi/Poodle mix puppy, crouching down, placing the puppy in her jacket, and leaving the store without paying, deputies said in a news release.

The brown and black Malshipoo puppy, pictured below, is valued at $2,200.00, deputies said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The male suspect was described as tall, thin Black man who was wearing a black jacket, army green sweatpants, black Crocs, and a gray beanie. The second suspect is a white woman wearing a black jacket, purple-and-black pants, black shoes, a white beanie, a white scarf, and pink glasses, according to deputies with the sheriff’s office. Both appear to be in their 20’s, deputies added.

Denver7

Deputies said they left in an unknown vehicle and remain at large.

This is the latest theft at the store, which Denver7 has previously reported on. Last year, two puppies were stolen from the store by two women who were never found. In 2022, thieves struck again, stealing two puppies in December of that year, marking the third incident for Perfect Pets that year. Two puppy thieves were again caught on camera in August 2018. In January 2017, a puppy stolen from Perfect Pets was found in the possession of a suspected shoplifter.

Anyone with information about the suspects of this most recent theft or the puppy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously.