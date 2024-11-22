CBI searching for two suspects accused of breaking into Blanca police car, stealing rifle

BLANCA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Blanca Police Department are looking for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a Blanca police car and stealing a rifle.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, at least one of the suspects was captured on security camera breaking into a marked patrol vehicle that was parked in front of the Blanca Police Department.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Two suspects were then seen walking east, away from the police department on Main Street with something in one of the suspect's hands, CBI surveillance photos show.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information that may help the CBI and Blanca Police Department find the suspects and rifle are asked to call Blanca Police Chief Ricky Rodriguez at 719-589-5807. The department is offering a $500 reward for the firearm or information that leads to the arrest of these suspects.