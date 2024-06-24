Watch Now
CBI identifies 2 men shot and killed at Lake Pueblo State Park

CBI: Argument led to shooting
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jun 24, 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified on Monday the two victims of a double homicide at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The two men — 29-year-old Dustyn Courtney and 20-year-old Trevion Lucas, both from Pueblo — were shot to death near Sailboard Beach just after midnight Friday by an unidentified male suspect, according to a CBI news release.

Investigators said the suspect shot and killed Courtney during an argument and physical fight, but Lucas’ shooting death is unexplained. CBI said it does not appear the 20-year-old was part of the original dispute.

The suspect fled the park after the shooting and remains on the run. The incident occurred on the north side of the lake where a group was fishing from the shore.

The investigation is ongoing as CBI leads the case with help from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy of the two victims is scheduled for Tuesday.

